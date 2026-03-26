Crackdown on Russia’s shadow fleet makes Putin arm his oil tankers

It is meant to counter attempted seizures or attacks in international waters.

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Russia is moving to tighten security across its shipping network as pressure builds on vessels linked to its trade. Officials say new measures are being prepared to counter what they describe as growing interference at sea.

The plan signals a further escalation in how Moscow safeguards maritime routes tied to its economy.

On March 18, Russian news agensy, Tass, cited senior official Nikolai Patrushev for saying that Russia is preparing to place armed security units aboard ships flying its flag.

Patrushev repeated this in a March 25 interview with Interfax, United24Media reported.

He said the decision follows what Moscow sees as an increase in inspections and detentions targeting vessels connected to Russian cargo.

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Rising sea tensions

The proposed units, described as “mobile fire groups,” are designed to respond quickly to attempted seizures or attacks in international waters.

Authorities believe these teams will strengthen onboard defenses while acting as a deterrent against further interventions.

The initiative comes as Russia continues to reinforce its so-called “shadow fleet,” widely used to transport oil and other goods while avoiding sanctions.

Security at sea

Recent reports suggest individuals with military or intelligence experience have already been placed on some vessels under the label of security staff.

These personnel are thought to play dual roles, offering protection while also maintaining communication links with Russian military forces.

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Their presence has been noted particularly in regions such as the Baltic Sea, where Russian naval activity has increased.

In December, the head of the Swedish navy, Marko Petkovic, told Swedish broadcaster, SVT, that “we have seen and received reports that there is uniformed personnell aboard some of the shadow fleet vessels.”

Sources: Tass, Interfax, United24Media, SVT