Ukraine moves to block soldiers from online gambling

Ukraine is preparing new safeguards aimed at protecting its troops from growing online risks. Officials say the move responds to rising concerns linked to gambling during wartime.

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The Digital Transformation Ministry announced on March 25 that it is developing a system to restrict military personnel’s access to online gambling platforms, according to The Kyiv Independent. The initiative is being created in cooperation with the Defense Ministry.

Authorities say gambling addiction has become a growing issue since Russia’s full-scale invasion, with concerns that soldiers may expose sensitive personal data when registering on such websites.

New control system

The planned mechanism will verify users attempting to access gambling platforms against official registries.

If an individual is listed either as barred from gambling or identified as a member of the military, access will be automatically blocked.

“We are continuing our systematic fight against gambling addiction,” the ministry said.

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Officials added that platform operators will not be told whether a blocked user is a service member and will not receive personal data, in an effort to prevent leaks.

Rising concerns

The issue has sparked wider debate in Ukraine, particularly over the impact of gambling on soldiers and their families.

The ministry said the goal is to reduce harm linked to addiction while strengthening protections during martial law.

PlayCity, the state agency responsible for regulating the gambling sector, will oversee implementation of the system.

Background pressure

Public concern over the issue has been building. In March 2024, a petition calling for tighter restrictions gained enough support to reach the president’s office.

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Its author, soldier Pavlo Petrychenko, was killed in combat in Donetsk Oblast in April 2024, shortly before President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced limits on online gambling, including a ban for military personnel during martial law.

Security risks

Authorities have also linked gambling platforms to broader security threats.

In February 2025, investigators detained the director of the Pin-Up online casino over alleged connections to Russia. Officials said the platform’s real owners were Russian nationals who collected user data, including information from Ukrainian military personnel.

Ukraine previously banned gambling in 2009 before partially legalising it again in 2020.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent