Putin’s propagandists brawl live on air

Tensions from inside Russia is increasingly spilling into the public sphere.

Others are reading now

Even voices aligned with the Kremlin appear to be showing signs of strain as the conflict continues.

A recent live broadcast has now drawn attention for an unexpected reason.

Live confrontation

Two pro-Kremlin commentators were involved in a physical altercation during a live broadcast, according to footage shared online.

The incident reportedly took place on the Russian channel Aurora, according to O2.

The men were said to be arguing over their understanding of the war in Ukraine.

Also read

Heated exchange

The confrontation escalated after both claimed to have better insight into conditions on the front lines.

“There are tons of bodies there. Dead bodies everywhere, how many more? We see it every day. You just sit here and comment,” one said.

The other dismissed the remarks, calling them “fairy tales.”

The argument quickly turned personal, with both men exchanging insults.

They accused each other of dishonesty and even of serving foreign interests.

Also read

The discussion included references to Russian military losses.

Fight breaks out

The situation escalated when one of the commentators physically attacked the other.

The two exchanged blows before being separated by security staff.

Despite the altercation, the broadcast reportedly continued.

The footage was later shared by Anton Herashchenko, a former Ukrainian interior ministry official.

Also read

Commenting on the clip, he suggested it reflected growing tensions among pro-war commentators.

The incident has since circulated widely on social media.

Sources: Onet News, social media footage, O2