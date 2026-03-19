US freedom falls to lowest level ever recorded, report reveals

Democratic standards around the world are facing increasing pressure.

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Recent years have seen a steady decline in political freedoms, according to international watchdogs.

A new global report now reveals how even long-established democracies are being affected.

Record low

Freedom in the United States has dropped to its lowest level since records began, according to Freedom House.

The country scored 81 out of 100 in the latest annual index, maintaining its “free” status but slipping to a historic low.

That places the US alongside countries such as South Africa and below several European allies, as well as South Korea and Panama.

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Causes of decline

Freedom House attributed the drop to growing political dysfunction and shifts in governance.

“The decline in the United States is due to both the dysfunction of the legislative branch and the dominance of the executive branch, the increasing pressure on citizens’ ability to express themselves freely, and the efforts of the new administration to undermine anti-corruption measures,” the organization said.

The report points to actions taken since Donald Trump returned to office, including institutional changes and expanded enforcement measures.

The findings form part of a broader global pattern.

Freedom declined worldwide for the 20th consecutive year in 2025, which Freedom House described as a “sad milestone.”

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Only 21% of the global population now lives in countries classified as fully free.

Top and bottom

Finland was the only country to achieve a perfect score of 100 in the index.

At the other end of the scale, South Sudan received a score of zero.

Three countries — Bolivia, Malawi and Fiji — improved their status to “free” after political and legal reforms.

Analysts say the global landscape is becoming increasingly polarized.

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“The world is becoming less free, the middle ground is shrinking, while free countries remain relatively stable,” said Cathryn Grothe, a Freedom House analyst.

Over the past two decades, more countries have moved into the “not free” category than have transitioned toward democracy.

Sources: Freedom House, Digi24