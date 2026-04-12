Expressions of solidarity with Ukraine continue to emerge from the global entertainment industry. Some take the form of public messages, while others unfold through personal encounters. A recent interaction between a Ukrainian Olympian and a well-known American actor reflects how these connections are evolving.

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Actor Sean Penn recently chose to travel to Kyiv rather than attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 16, where he had been expected to receive an Oscar, United24Media reported.

During the visit, he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who acknowledged his continued advocacy. “Thanks to you, Sean, we know what it means to be a true friend of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

“You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. And today as well. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people,” he added.

Public gestures

Ben Stiller has also signaled support in more understated ways. In March 2025, following a widely discussed exchange involving Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, he reacted online with a Ukrainian flag emoji, according to United24Media.

That public backing later intersected with a personal meeting involving Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych.

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The athlete presented Stiller with a black-and-white vyshyvanka during their encounter, a gesture rooted in Ukrainian cultural tradition. He later shared details of the exchange on social media.

Personal reflections

Reflecting on the meeting, Heraskevych pointed to the actor’s long-standing influence through film. “A great number of incredible movies that shaped us, brought smiles to our faces, and supported us in difficult moments,” he said.

He also described turning to one of Stiller’s films during the 2026 Winter Olympics, using it as a brief distraction during a demanding competition period.

At the same time, he linked the moment to a more challenging chapter in his career.

Mutual recognition

“In those days, when all the chaos surrounding the scandal was unfolding, it meant the world to me to see support from this legendary actor, and I am deeply grateful to him for that,” Heraskevych explained.

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Stiller, in turn, highlighted the athlete’s stance, saying: “Proud to meet this guy in person. I’ve been inspired by Vladyslav since the moment he refused to stay silent.”

Together, these exchanges illustrate how cultural symbols, personal experiences, and public advocacy are increasingly intertwined in expressions of support for Ukraine.

Sources: United24Media