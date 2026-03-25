Ukrainian soldier sends deadly package to his own family — killing wife and injuring children

The war in Ukraine has flooded parts of the country with weapons and explosives.

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While many are used on the battlefield, others risk ending up in the wrong hands.

Officials have repeatedly warned that military-grade materials can resurface far from the front lines, sometimes with devastating consequences.

One recent case shows how these dangers can spill into everyday life, with tragic results.

Deadly package

Authorities say a soldier allegedly turned a delivery package into a deadly device.

The explosion left one person dead and two young children injured.

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The incident took place in the Mykolaiv region, where a 34-year-old serviceman is accused of sending a bomb hidden inside a parcel to his family, according to Ukrinform cited by Ziare.

The package appeared to contain food and personal items. However, investigators say it concealed a homemade explosive device.

When the parcel was opened, it detonated, killing the man’s wife at the scene.

Children injured

The couple’s two children, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were wounded by shrapnel.

They were taken to hospital with injuries to their faces and bodies. Doctors later confirmed their lives were not in danger.

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Investigators believe the suspect carefully prepared the package to avoid suspicion.

He reportedly sealed the box and arranged for it to be delivered through acquaintances using a courier service.

Police were able to track him down shortly after the explosion and place him under arrest.

Weapons found

A search of the suspect’s home uncovered a large cache of weapons and explosives.

Authorities seized grenades, TNT blocks, plastic explosives, detonators and ammunition, which are believed to have come from military sources.

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The discovery has led to additional charges related to illegal possession of weapons.

A court has ordered the suspect to remain in custody without bail.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Officials noted that the case highlights the ongoing risks posed by weapons circulating during wartime.

Sources: Ukrinform, Ziare.