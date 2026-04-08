Despite name changes and new flag — Ukraine seizes Russian shadow ship

Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy exports.

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Oil revenues forming a crucial source of state income and funding for government spending.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, maintaining these exports has become even more important as sanctions have limited access to traditional markets.

This reliance has pushed Moscow to find alternative ways to keep oil and other goods flowing, even under increasing international pressure.

Ship detained

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it had seized a vessel in the port of Odesa believed to be part of Russia’s so-called “ghost fleet,” according to Kyiv Post cited by Digi24.

Investigators allege the ship was involved in transporting Ukrainian agricultural goods from Crimea, a region occupied by Russia.

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The vessel was detained after arriving under the flag of an African country, reportedly to load a cargo of steel pipes.

Sanctions evasion

According to the SBU, the ship’s owner was under Ukrainian sanctions and attempted to bypass restrictions by repeatedly changing the vessel’s name and registered ownership through third countries.

Authorities said the captain also altered the ship’s flag and switched off its automatic identification system (AIS) to avoid tracking.

Searches on board uncovered navigation records, maps, and communication logs that investigators say show illegal entries into ports in occupied Crimea.

Crew and charges

At the time of the seizure, 17 crew members were on board, all from Middle Eastern countries, including the captain.

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The captain has been formally notified of suspicion under Ukrainian law related to illegal entry into occupied territory.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, according to the SBU.

Pattern of activity

Officials say the ship had previously docked multiple times in Sevastopol before the full-scale invasion, exporting grain in violation of Ukrainian regulations.

In one case in January 2021, it reportedly transported nearly 7,000 tons of grain from Crimea to North Africa.

These operations are seen as part of a broader pattern of activity linked to Russia’s efforts to maintain exports despite sanctions.

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Ghost fleet network

The “ghost fleet” refers to a network of vessels that operate under constantly changing identities to bypass international restrictions.

These ships are widely used to transport sanctioned oil and other goods, helping sustain Russia’s economy during the war.

Ukraine has called on international partners to strengthen enforcement measures, with countries including France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom stepping up actions against suspected vessels in recent months.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Digi24.