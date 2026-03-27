UN report reveals shocking deportations in occupied Ukraine

A new United Nations report is shedding light on growing pressure faced by civilians in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Officials warn the situation reflects a broader campaign of control and coercion.

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The findings point to widespread restrictions affecting daily life, identity, and basic rights.

According to LA.LV, citing the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 100 people have been forcibly relocated or deported from occupied territories after refusing to cooperate with Russian authorities.

Those targeted include public officials, teachers, healthcare workers, emergency staff, religious leaders, and employees in key infrastructure sectors.

Pressure and control

The report describes systematic efforts to force residents into adopting Russian systems. Civil servants and state workers are being pushed to follow Russian laws and sign agreements with occupation authorities.

Large numbers have chosen to leave instead. The report notes that 21,188 education workers, 13,774 medical staff, and 6,500 municipal employees have fled occupied areas, including thousands linked to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

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At the same time, daily life is increasingly tied to Russian documentation. Without a Russian passport, residents face limits on healthcare, pensions, jobs, property rights, and even movement.

Fear and repression

The UN findings highlight a climate of fear for those expressing views against the war or occupation.

According to the report, at least 12 people have received criminal sentences, while 1,876 others have faced administrative penalties.

It also warns of efforts to suppress Ukrainian identity, including within private and family life, with risks of being labeled “extremists” for showing national symbols or views.

Restrictions extend to religious groups and include reported repression of LGBTIQ+ individuals, alongside bans on related organizations.

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Property and displacement

The report outlines barriers for those attempting to return home. Ukrainian citizens must pass through Moscow airports and undergo filtering procedures, with some denied entry or banned for up to 50 years.

Property issues are also widespread. More than 38,000 homes have been flagged as “potentially abandoned,” with thousands already reassigned, particularly in Mariupol and Donetsk region.

The findings are set to be presented in Geneva by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk at the Human Rights Council, with Baltic and Nordic countries expected to address the issue.

Sources: LA.LV, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights