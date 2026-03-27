US general admits Ukraine outperforms American troops

Years of full-scale war have turned Ukraine into one of the most battle-tested armies in the world.

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Constant frontline pressure and evolving threats have forced its troops to rapidly adapt, gaining rare, real-time experience with advanced Western weapons.

That hard-earned expertise is now reshaping how even the systems’ original operators understand modern warfare.

Unexpected praise

A senior US commander has acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are now operating Patriot air defence systems with remarkable effectiveness.

According to The Insider cited by Ziare, General Christopher Cavoli made the comments during closed-door Senate hearings, where he reflected on how quickly Ukrainian forces adapted to the complex system.

His assessment marks a notable shift in how Western officials view Ukraine’s capabilities.

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Initial doubts

Cavoli admitted he was initially sceptical that Ukrainian troops could master such advanced technology in a short time.

Training American personnel on Patriot systems typically takes years, making early expectations cautious.

But the realities of war quickly overturned those assumptions.

Rapid adaptation

“They have become like fish in water,” Cavoli said, describing how Ukrainian operators have grown into the role.

He noted that US forces are now learning from Ukraine’s battlefield experience, where systems are used under constant threat.

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That real-world exposure has accelerated both skill and innovation.

War experience

Operating under relentless attacks, Ukrainian crews have had to refine their tactics while protecting the systems themselves.

Reports indicate they have successfully defended Patriot batteries against repeated Russian attempts to destroy them.

This environment has forced rapid evolution in how the systems are deployed.

Sharing knowledge

Ukraine’s growing expertise is now extending beyond its own defence.

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Officials in Kyiv are in discussions with Gulf states, offering insights into countering Iranian-made drones.

At the same time, US officials are studying Ukrainian approaches to improve their own capabilities.

Ongoing needs

Despite these advances, Ukraine continues to rely heavily on Western military support.

Authorities are seeking additional Patriot missiles to maintain their defensive capabilities.

Air defence remains critical as Russian strikes continue.

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Sources: The Insider, Ziare.com