Ukraine deploys new ‘light beam’ weapon to disable Russian drones

Ukraine may be using a new and unusual method to counter drones.

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Drones have become one of the most feared tools on the battlefield in Ukraine.

They have created what soldiers describe as a constant “kill zone” stretching deep behind the front lines.

From explosive FPV drones to so-called “drone mines” that wait silently for targets, these systems threaten supply routes, vehicles and troops moving in and out of combat positions.

Now, reports suggest Ukraine may be using an unusual method to counter them.

A new kind of defence

According to Russian Telegram channels, Ukrainian forces have begun deploying a system capable of disabling drones using a focused beam of light.

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Footage circulating online appears to show a Russian drone suddenly losing communication and control after being illuminated from above, although these claims remain unverified.

The reports point to a specific type of drone controlled via fiber-optic cables, which are used to maintain a stable connection and avoid electronic jamming.

These cables are often stripped down to reduce weight, leaving only a thin core.

That design may make them particularly vulnerable to external interference, including light-based disruption.

How it works

Specialists cited by Wirtualna Polska suggest that a precisely modulated beam could interfere with the fiber-optic receiver or damage the cable itself, effectively cutting the link between the drone and its operator.

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Once that connection is lost, the drone becomes useless, either crashing or drifting off course.

Another possible method involves targeting the drone’s camera.

A sufficiently strong beam directed at the lens could damage the sensor, blinding the operator and rendering the system ineffective.

Crucially, both approaches would require far less power than traditional laser weapons, making them more practical for widespread battlefield use.

War of innovation

The war in Ukraine has increasingly become a race of adaptation, with both sides constantly developing new technologies to counter each other’s tactics.

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Drones, once seen as supplementary tools, are now central to how the war is fought, forcing rapid innovation on both sides.

If confirmed, the use of light-based systems would represent another step in that evolution, offering Ukrainian forces a relatively low-cost and silent way to neutralise one of Russia’s most effective weapons.

As the conflict continues, such innovations are likely to play an even greater role in shaping the battlefield.

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Sources: Wirtualna Polska, Russian Telegram reports