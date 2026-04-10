Putin’s ‘truce’ met with scepticism as Russian drones still rain down on Kyiv

Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv shortly after Putin’s declaration

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Last year’s Easter ceasefire was meant to offer a brief moment of calm in the war.

But it quickly unraveled amid accusations of violations and continued fighting.

For many Ukrainians, it became another example of how fragile such pauses can be.

That memory is now shaping reactions to a new truce proposal, with skepticism running high as fresh developments unfold.

Immediate reaction

Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 32-hour Easter ceasefire, according to Kyiv Post cited by Digi24.

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The Kremlin said hostilities would stop from Saturday afternoon until the end of Sunday, framing the move as a humanitarian gesture.

However, reports of drone activity and alerts in the capital within minutes of the announcement fueled skepticism among Ukrainians.

Deep skepticism

Reactions in Ukraine were cautious, shaped by previous ceasefires that failed to hold.

Elhan Nuriyev of the Union of Officers of Ukraine told Kyiv Post that sirens were already sounding as news of the truce spread.

He said the timing of the announcement, amid ongoing attacks, raised doubts about its sincerity, adding only: “Let’s see.”

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Clashing narratives

Ukraine had earlier floated the idea of an Easter truce, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the country was open to a pause that would not compromise its “dignity and sovereignty.”

The Kremlin rejected that proposal, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov arguing it was not clearly defined and insisting Russia seeks a lasting peace rather than a temporary ceasefire.

Nuriyev questioned Moscow’s intentions, suggesting the move was more symbolic than substantive.

“There is a truce between Iran and the US, and Putin wants to be seen doing the same,” he said. “It’s an effort to put Russia on an equal footing with the US. It’s nothing more than a PR move.”

Fragile hopes

The Kremlin stated that orders had been issued to halt fighting, while also instructing troops to remain ready to respond to any provocations.

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Zelensky said recent developments in the Middle East had opened a brief diplomatic opportunity, describing it as a “wave of hope” and a “small diplomatic window.”

Still, for many Ukrainians, the prospect of calm remains uncertain, especially during Orthodox Easter, a time traditionally marked by worship and family gatherings.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Digi24.