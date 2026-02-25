US Ex-Soldier rearrested over Kerry farmer’s death

A renewed arrest has been made in the investigation into the death of an Irish farmer whose disappearance last year shocked the local community.

Police in County Kerry confirmed that a man in his 50s is being questioned as part of the ongoing homicide inquiry, reports The Mirror.

From missing case to murder probe

Michael Gaine, a 56-year-old sheep and cattle farmer, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on March 21, 2025. What began as a search for a missing person escalated weeks later into a murder investigation.

Human remains were subsequently recovered from land linked to the farm and were later identified as belonging to Mr Gaine. The discovery marked a turning point in the case and intensified investigative efforts.

According to the Irish Mirror, Michael Kelley, a 54-year-old former US soldier originally from Maine, had previously been arrested in connection with the inquiry but was released without charge.

Rearrest confirmed

The Irish Mirror reports that Kelley was detained again early Tuesday at his residence in Tralee. Gardaí have not publicly named the suspect but confirmed the arrest of a man in his 50s.

In a statement, police said: “A man (aged in his 50’s) has been arrested in connection with the investigation this morning, Tuesday 24th February 2026. He is currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Kerry Garda Division.”

The newspaper said Kelley denies any involvement in Mr Gaine’s death.

Legal process

Under Irish law, investigators may question a suspect for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before deciding whether to bring charges or release them.

Gardaí said the inquiry is being led by the Serious Crime Unit in Kerry with assistance from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police added that family liaison officers continue to support Mr Gaine’s relatives, and that investigations remain ongoing.

Sources: Irish Mirror, An Garda Síochána



