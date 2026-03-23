US still arming Ukraine through Europe, Rutte says

Diplomatic pressure and military coordination remain central to efforts to end the war in Ukraine. NATO’s top official has pointed to Washington’s continued involvement, both politically and behind the scenes.

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His remarks highlight a broader Western strategy that combines negotiations with sustained support for Kyiv.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the United States is working closely with European partners to push Russia toward a settlement while maintaining assistance for Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

He indicated that Washington’s approach involves both diplomacy and coordinated military backing through allied countries.

Diplomacy first

Rutte stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are actively engaged in talks aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow. He said American officials are in regular contact with Ukrainian counterparts to advance negotiations.

He also noted that Ukraine’s leadership is open to reaching a deal, following recent discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

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“They are constantly working with the Ukrainians to put maximum pressure on the Russians to come to a deal.”

Rutte suggested that aligning European and U.S. efforts is key to moving talks forward and ensuring Russia responds.

Support continues

Alongside diplomacy, Rutte made clear that practical support for Ukraine remains in place. He said the United States is still providing intelligence and weapons, coordinated through European allies.

“Then on Ukraine, it is again the U.S. providing critical intelligence support and weapons flow, working together with Europeans to secure Ukraine’s fight against the Russians, making sure they have what they need.”

He framed this as part of a broader transatlantic effort to sustain Ukraine’s position on the battlefield while negotiations continue.

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Pressure strategy

Rutte described the current approach as a balance between political decision-making and military realities, with Washington playing a central role in both.

He credited the U.S. leadership with helping to shift diplomatic dynamics and bring renewed focus to ending the conflict.

According to Ukrinform, he also reiterated NATO’s unity and expressed support for recent U.S. actions related to Iran, linking them to wider strategic considerations.

Sources: Ukrinform, CBS