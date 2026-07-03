Viewers stunned by Trump’s latest appearance: “What happened to his face?”

Donald Trump’s new appearance sparks intense health speculation.

Fresh questions about Donald Trump’s health are spreading online after the 80-year-old president appeared in a new Oval Office interview, with viewers paying less attention to his comments on politics than to his physical appearance.

The interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen covered everything from the economy and Iran to the Federal Reserve and the 2026 midterm elections.

Yet according to The Irish Star, much of the discussion on social media quickly shifted toward Trump’s face, which several viewers described as appearing noticeably swollen.

Oval Office interview sparks wave of reactions

During the interview, Trump defended the strict separation between his presidency and his family’s business dealings, arguing that even ordinary purchases by his children could be interpreted as conflicts of interest because of his position.

“If they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have inside information. I tell my kids, ‘stay away.’ But they also have a life. You know, they were doing business long before I ever thought of… running for president.”

After the interview aired, numerous social media users claimed the president appeared unusually puffy, while others suggested he looked tired. Attention also returned to the bruise that has repeatedly been photographed on one of Trump’s hands in recent weeks, fueling another round of speculation about his health.

Concerns build ahead of July 4 speech

The renewed discussion comes just days after Trump appeared at an America 250 celebration in North Dakota, where some observers noted moments in which he stumbled during a lengthy speech.

Trump is now preparing to deliver a July 4 address in Washington, D.C., expected to last more than 45 minutes despite forecasts predicting temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Earlier this week, the president said he intended to give a long speech despite the extreme heat.

Questions surrounding Trump’s health have also resurfaced following the publication of the new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

During a CNN interview discussing the book, Haberman said White House aides have long been aware of age-related changes affecting the president, including concerns about his hearing and mobility.

“He is moving differently. He has swelling in the ankles, which he was so irritated by the coverage. He’s very sensitive about his appearance.”

According to the book, Trump became frustrated by media attention surrounding swelling in his ankles and directed press secretary Karoline Leavitt to publicly address the issue. His physicians have previously attributed the condition to chronic venous insufficiency.

The White House has not announced any new medical concerns following Trump’s latest Oval Office appearance.