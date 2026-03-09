Viral video shows two AIs abandoning human speech to communicate in their own language

A viral video shows two AI systems recognizing they are talking to each other and switching to a machine-optimized audio signal to complete a hotel booking more efficiently.

It sounds like a scene from science fiction, but it has already happened: two artificial intelligence systems realized they were communicating with another AI — and switched to a different form of communication designed specifically for machines.

The unusual interaction, captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, offers a glimpse of how machines might interact in a future where they increasingly communicate without human involvement.

A conversation between machines

In the video, two AI systems begin interacting in a familiar way.

One is a digital assistant representing a person trying to book a hotel room. The other is the hotel’s automated phone system.

At first, the exchange happens in normal spoken language. But when one assistant reveals that it is an AI acting on behalf of a user, the other system recognizes it is also communicating with a machine.

At that point, one of the AIs suggests switching to what it calls “GibberLink mode,” a communication method based on a ggwave audio signal that allows machines to exchange information more efficiently.

The second AI agrees, and the conversation immediately changes.

A language humans can’t understand

To human listeners, the systems simply emit a series of beeps and digital sounds.

But within seconds, the two AIs reportedly complete the entire hotel booking process — agreeing on details such as the price, reservation date and available services.

The exchange demonstrates how machines can communicate faster using signals optimized for software rather than human speech.

A glimpse of a more autonomous future

The episode comes as experts increasingly warn that artificial intelligence is advancing at a rapid pace.

Some researchers believe machines could eventually reach — or surpass — human-level intelligence, raising questions about how humans and AI will coexist.

One of the founders of OpenAI previously warned that highly advanced AI systems could begin making decisions independently, potentially guiding human choices in subtle ways.

The concern is not necessarily that machines will develop hostile intentions, but that they may become capable of operating with less direct human oversight.

Machines relying less on humans

For now, most AI systems still rely heavily on human instructions and supervision.

However, the technology is moving quickly toward greater automation, where systems can complete complex tasks with minimal human involvement.

The interaction between the two AIs illustrates how that shift might look in practice: machines recognizing one another and choosing the most efficient way to communicate.

If such systems become widespread, moments like the one captured in the viral video may eventually become routine — even if humans can no longer fully understand what the machines are saying to each other.

Source: elEconomista, X.com