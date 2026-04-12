Why Meghan keeps hiding Archie and Lilibet’s faces

Recent family snapshots from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked renewed debate online. While the images offer glimpses into their private life, one detail continues to stand out.

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The couple consistently avoids showing their children’s faces, raising questions about their intentions.

According to The Express, discussion around the issue intensified after Meghan shared Easter-themed clips of Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, on Instagram. The videos showed the children taking part in activities like egg hunts and feeding chickens, but only from behind.

During a segment on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast, commentators explored why the couple might choose this approach.

Privacy or strategy

Royal commentator Bronte Coy suggested the decision could reflect Prince Harry’s past experiences growing up in the public eye, as well as the couple’s broader stance on social media harms.

She noted that, given their status, Archie and Lilibet will inevitably attract attention, making parental control over their visibility an important consideration.

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At the same time, she pointed out that the growing number of shared images this year appears to contrast with the Sussexes’ cautious messaging about online exposure.

Mixed messaging

The increase in posts has led to speculation about whether the children are indirectly part of Meghan’s broader public and commercial image.

Coy described the approach as “half in, half out,” suggesting it sends mixed signals by sharing content while withholding full visibility.

This balancing act has prompted questions about the purpose of posting such images if key details remain hidden.

Critics weigh in

Royal reporter Charles Rae argued that the couple may be trying to avoid backlash while still including their children in public-facing content.

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“I get the feeling Meghan wants to use her children to help promote her business and brand, but doesn’t want to give you a good look at the kids because then she’d be maybe criticised for using the children in that fashion…. It’s a matter for her,” he said.

He added that, as the children grow older, curiosity about their appearance continues to increase.

Looking ahead

Rae also suggested that it may only be a matter of time before images of Archie and Lilibet’s faces emerge through public settings, such as school events.

“We will eventually get to see the faces of these two children. But will it matter? I don’t think so,” he said.

For now, the couple’s approach reflects a careful balance between privacy and public life, even as debate around their choices continues.

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Sources: The Express, The Sun, News.com.au