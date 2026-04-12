Why music from your teens still hits hard years later: A psychological perspective

Certain songs can evoke strong reactions long after they are first heard. These reactions are a common experience for many people.

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You’re driving, and suddenly, a familiar song fills the air. Before you even realize it, a wave of emotion washes over you — not just memories, but a deep, almost physical feeling.

This powerful reaction goes beyond nostalgia; it’s linked to the way our brains process music during the formative years of adolescence.

Scientific research sheds light on why songs from this time have such a lasting impact, tapping into emotional and identity-driven regions of the brain.

The science behind the reminiscence bump

Psychologists have long discussed the reminiscence bump — the period in which people form the strongest and most emotionally lasting connections to music.

In a 2024 study published in Memory, Dr. Iballa Burunat and her team explored this phenomenon, examining how these emotional connections develop across cultures.

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They found that the adolescent brain, in particular, is exceptionally receptive to new emotional experiences. During this period of heightened neuroplasticity, when the brain is still developing, music is encoded more deeply – tied directly to the person’s evolving identity.

Dr. Burunat’s study reveals how this reminiscence bump isn’t limited to any one culture. Music from adolescence holds emotional significance universally, though the age of emotional peaks differs.

Men tend to experience this connection slightly earlier — around age 17 — while women experience it a bit later, in their early twenties. This finding helps deepen our understanding of how age and gender affect our emotional ties to music over a lifetime.

Music as Emotional Activation

So, why do certain songs from our teen years still trigger such strong reactions? The answer lies in the brain’s response to music.

Music doesn’t just trigger memories — it activates areas of the brain responsible for both emotional and memory processing. For example, the hippocampus, associated with memory recall, and the amygdala, responsible for processing emotions, are both activated when we hear music tied to emotionally significant times, like adolescence.

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Burunat’s research helps explain why this happens. “The adolescent brain is a sponge for emotionally rich experiences, and music is uniquely positioned to capture those feelings in a way that other senses cannot,” she notes.

This dual activation — memory and emotion — explains why we can feel overwhelmed by a song even before we consciously identify it. It’s like your brain rewinds, briefly activating the emotions of the person you were back then, long before your conscious mind catches up.

Music and identity: A lifelong influence

For many people, the music they listened to in their teenage years isn’t just a background soundtrack; it becomes an integral part of their identity.

This isn’t just about recalling old times; it’s about reconnecting with the emotional and identity-building work the brain was doing back then. Music from adolescence acts like an emotional anchor, influencing not just who we were, but who we became.

Farley Ledgerwood, writing for Global English Editing, shares his own experience of hearing a song from his youth. He describes how it immediately triggered a physical, emotional reaction before he even realized what he was listening to.

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It wasn’t just a memory, it was a return to the emotional state of his 17-year-old self. “The song didn’t remind me of who I was; it made me that person again,” Ledgerwood writes.

This deep connection is what Burunat’s study also highlights. During adolescence, our brains are actively forming identities — and music from that time gets intertwined with those formative experiences. That’s why, years later, a song from this period can reignite that emotional essence, reconnecting us with who we were.

Music’s Role in the Digital Age

In today’s world, we have easy access to any song from any era. Streaming platforms make music from all generations instantly accessible. Yet, despite this abundance, the music we listened to in our youth still holds a unique place in our hearts.

Dr. Burunat’s study suggests that while we may be exposed to more music than ever before, the songs from our adolescence remain unparalleled in their emotional power. These songs aren’t just part of our past. They are embedded in our emotional DNA, shaping our sense of self.

In many ways, technology has made these emotional connections even stronger. Whether we’re rediscovering old favorites or sharing them with younger generations, the emotional significance of teenage music endures.

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These songs serve as emotional touchstones that bridge the gap between the past and present, proving that some connections are timeless.

In conclusion, the music from our teenage years does more than simply bring back memories. It reactivates the emotional experiences of our youth, reconnecting us with the essence of who we were. Ultimately, music from our teen years is not just a soundtrack — it’s a reflection of our deepest emotional truths, encoded in time.

Sources: Global English Editing (blog by Farley Ledgerwood), Memory (Iballa Burunat et al.)