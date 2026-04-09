Denmark says Trump “has not abandoned Greenland Ambitions” after new post

Fresh remarks from Donald Trump have pushed Greenland back into the geopolitical spotlight, reviving tensions with Denmark. The timing is striking, as divisions within NATO are becoming harder to ignore. That tension is now out in the open.

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The latest controversy follows a post in which Trump described Greenland as “a large, poorly managed piece of ice,” as reported by Danish broadcaster DR.

The comment echoes his earlier attempts to bring the Arctic territory under US control, an idea firmly rejected by Copenhagen.

Acting Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen kept his response measured to the Danish broadcaster: “I have no interest in escalating a conflict by stating my honest opinion about the way those words are expressed.”

Still, Denmark’s position was clear. Rasmussen said it is “obvious” that Trump has not abandoned “his visions for Greenland,” adding: “It is our task to ensure that they are not realised.”

The island’s strategic location and untapped resources have long made it attractive in Washington. That hasn’t changed.

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Alliance tensions grow

The dispute comes as pressure builds within NATO.

After meeting Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Trump again criticised the alliance in blunt terms.

“NATO was not there when we needed them, and they will not be there if we need them again,” he wrote, tying the criticism to broader frustrations with allied support.

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He has repeatedly pointed to disagreements over military contributions, including in relation to tensions involving Iran.

Speaking earlier this week, Trump said: “It all started with Greenland, if you want to know the truth. We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us.”

In comments to CNN, Rutte acknowledged the criticism while attempting to strike a balance, noting that European allies have provided logistical and operational support.

Little sign of easing

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the situation shows little sign of easing. According to DR’s US correspondent Jakob Krogh, the alliance was already under significant strain before the latest developments.

Trump’s frustration isn’t new. But it’s getting sharper.

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Krogh said the Greenland issue continues to shape the president’s stance toward allies. A working group set up after recent talks in Washington is still progressing, Rasmussen noted, suggesting cooperation has not collapsed.

Even so, the renewed focus on Greenland points to a deeper divide within the alliance and raises questions about NATO’s cohesion and long-term stability.

Sources: DR, CNN