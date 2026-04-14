Florida GOP candidate arrested over alleged assault

A late-stage campaign in Florida has been shaken by the sudden arrest of one of its lesser-known candidates.

What began as a domestic emergency call has quickly escalated into a legal case with political consequences.

Kevin Cichowski, 46, a Republican seeking to enter the gubernatorial race, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery against a person aged 65 or older, and witness tampering, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, writes 20Minut0s.

He also faces two counts of robbery by sudden snatching. Authorities say the charges are tied to an incident inside a Palm Coast residence that they have broadly described as violent.

A case with political impact

The timing is striking. With the Republican primary approaching in August, his candidacy now appears uncertain.

According to Infobae, deputies were first alerted by an emergency call reporting escalating threats during a domestic dispute. Investigators later outlined a situation involving two elderly women, one of whom had limited mobility.

Details released by the sheriff’s office indicate that physical force was used. Among the allegations: one woman was struck with a cane, while a mobile phone was thrown at the other.

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Officials have not focused on a step-by-step account, instead characterising the घटना as a serious confrontation that required immediate intervention.

Cichowski surrendered after officers secured the scene, the sheriff’s office said. There was no reported resistance.

Election context

During transport to the Sheriff Perry Hall detention facility, he made suicidal statements, authorities said, and was placed under protective custody under Florida’s Baker Act. The law allows temporary detention for mental health evaluation in crisis situations.

Infobae reported that he had previously been arrested in 2024 in connection with a domestic violence case, adding further scrutiny to his background.

The broader political landscape adds weight to the case. Florida is preparing to elect a successor to Governor Ron DeSantis, who cannot run again due to term limits.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds is widely seen as the frontrunner, with public backing from Donald Trump. On the Democratic side, figures such as David Jolly and Jerry Demings are leading contenders.

Cases involving active candidates facing violent criminal charges are uncommon. This one, unfolding mid-campaign, could reshape the race more abruptly than expected.

Sources: Infobae, 20Minutos