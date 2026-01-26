Russia Refuses Talks with EU While Kaja Kallas Leads Diplomacy

For years, tensions between Russia and the European Union have simmered over politics, military matters, and international policy.

Moscow has often framed EU actions as hostile or misguided. Recently, the Kremlin made its stance even more personal.

In a Sunday interview on Russian public television, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will not engage in talks with EU diplomacy as long as Kaja Kallas leads it, reports O2. He described the EU foreign policy chief in sharp terms and said the United States also would not deal with her. Peskov claimed that discussions could only happen after Kallas leaves her post.

“How can anyone discuss anything with Kaja Kallas? We will never talk to her, and the Americans will never talk to her either. We just have to wait until she leaves,” he said.

Peskov went on to criticize European leaders more broadly. He said the current political class in Europe is weak and accused them of causing problems in international relations. He framed the situation as a reflection of declining standards among European politicians.

The Kremlin spokesman also addressed US defense plans, specifically the so-called “Golden Dome” anti-missile shield. This system, partly based in Greenland, is designed to counter missiles, including hypersonic weapons. Peskov said Russian forces are closely monitoring the project. He claimed the military would carefully analyze all components of the shield to assess potential threats.

Personal Vs Political

The project was announced by US President Donald Trump, who said interceptor missiles would be placed in space as part of NATO agreements. The system is expected to be operational by the end of Trump’s term. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost of the space-based elements at $542 billion.

Many observers view Peskov’s statements as part of Russia’s ongoing information campaign. Analysts warn that Moscow often uses personal attacks and exaggerated claims to influence public opinion and weaken diplomatic channels.

The Kremlin’s refusal to engage under Kallas’s leadership marks one of the sharpest breaks in dialogue between Russia and the EU in recent years. It also signals that Moscow sees personal political calculations as central to its foreign policy. Meanwhile, the US continues to advance its defense initiatives, leaving Russia to react both diplomatically and militarily.

