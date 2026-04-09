Google Photos update quietly adds a new way to watch videos

Google Photos is moving closer to becoming an all-in-one media tool, as a new update introduces more flexible video controls for Android users.

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Google Photos is moving closer to becoming an all-in-one media tool, as a new update introduces more flexible video controls for Android users.

The change reflects a broader trend where everyday apps are absorbing features once limited to dedicated editing platforms.

According to BGR, the latest addition allows users to adjust how videos play without leaving the app.

A shift toward editing tools

The new feature lets users change playback speed directly while viewing a video, without making permanent edits.

Speeds range from 0.25x to 4x, offering a quick way to skim through longer clips or create slow-motion effects on the fly.

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This kind of control, once more common in apps like CapCut or TikTok, is increasingly being built into standard gallery apps.

Why it matters

For users, the update reduces the need to switch between apps when reviewing or adjusting video content.

It also signals Google’s continued push to expand Photos beyond simple storage into a more capable media platform.

BGR notes that features like these are part of a wider effort to make the app more central to everyday content use.

How it works

To adjust playback speed, users can open a video, access the menu options and select their preferred speed setting.

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The change is applied instantly, allowing videos to be viewed differently without saving a modified version.

Users can still edit videos separately if they want to make permanent speed adjustments.

Limited availability

The feature is currently available only on Android, with no confirmed timeline for rollout to iOS devices.

However, Google typically brings major features across platforms over time, suggesting broader availability may follow.

In the meantime, iPhone users can still adjust speed through editing tools, though not during playback.

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Sources: BGR, Google