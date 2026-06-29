Messi enjoys historic World Cup as eye-watering salary is exposed

That is quite the sum.

When summer officially arrives, for all Americans, it means a joyful reunion with sports’ greatest moments on the screen.

Many love gathering in the living room when the major tournaments kick off. Right now, the absolute best soccer players on the planet are competing for glory in the ongoing massive tournament. Specifically, it’s about the staggering millions that these top athletes rake in every single month, all year round. Money in sports is taking up more space than ever before.

For regular workers, it is almost impossible to comprehend the astronomical incomes that dominate the industry. It is a reality incredibly far removed from the normal everyday life of an average American household.

Record on the Field

Right now, Lionel Messi is once again grabbing all the headlines during this summer’s huge World Cup in the USA. The Argentine forward simply continues to amaze the audience.

He keeps smashing goals in for Argentina, even though most opponents try to mark him tightly everywhere on the field. In fact, he has just surpassed the historical record and is now the all-time top scorer, which has caused the international media to boil over with excitement.

It is an absolutely wild achievement that only cements his status as one of the sport’s greatest stars of all time. You can almost feel the rush of history right at home in your living room.

An Astronomical Paycheck

When the tournament is over, he returns to his club team, Inter Miami, where he earns an enormous sum of money for his hard work on the grass.

According to official salary figures, he secures an incredible annual income of a whopping $25,000,000.

If you break the amount down to a shorter period, his weekly salary is no less than $480,769, rolling into his account every single week.

When you compare these unbelievable amounts with a normal American income, the contrast is striking, to say the least. An ordinary American citizen would have to work an entire lifetime to earn the amount the star makes in just a few weeks.

While the goals continue to hail down on the pitch, he can quietly rejoice in the fact that his bank account is massively bulging in the background.