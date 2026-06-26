Soccer fan claims 2026 World Cup winner is already decided: “FIFA has a script”

Her evidence revolves around tournament branding.

Sports fans love predicting tournament outcomes in advance.

While most people analyze statistics or injuries to guess the winner, some rely on bizarre methods. One creator thinks she cracked a massive global secret.

Spotting a pattern

A content creator named Paige believes the 2026 FIFA World Cup is rigged. She shared her sprawling conspiracy theory in a viral video through the Dabble Fantasy Instagram page.

According to the TikTok user cited by Unilad, organizers decide the champion long before the first whistle blows. She claims the tournament is scripted just like the NFL.

She points to American football as proof. “We all know the Super Bowl conspiracy, every year they give us the logo, and the colors of the logo happen to end up being the colors of the teams playing in the final, we all know there’s a script for the NFL,” Paige stated.

Following the colors

The creator argues that international soccer follows the exact same playbook. “Well FIFA has a script too,” she explained in the clip. “And it’s right in front of our faces, it’s been very obvious this whole time.”

Her evidence revolves around tournament branding. She noted that while the main logo is typically black and white, each event features official colors that quietly match the winning nation.

Paige claims this color coordination successfully predicted the champion in at least the last three tournaments. The proof goes back years. She noted that Argentina took the trophy in 2022 while surrounded by their national colors.

She observed a similar outcome for the 2018 winners. “Then in 2018, France won, and you can’t tell me that these colors don’t match France,” she noted.

Predicting the champion

She admitted that connecting the 2014 colors to Germany requires a stretch of the imagination. Still, she found a way to justify the link. She pointed out the red and yellow alongside their green away kits.

When analyzing the fresh branding for 2026, she spotted green, red, blue, and grey. At first glance, she strongly considered Morocco as a potential underdog champion. That idea vanished.

She ruled the African nation out completely because their flag lacks any blue. Instead, she locked in her final answer based on the tiny blue shields found on another famous European flag.

The blue on the Portuguese emblem perfectly matches the upcoming event branding. “Portugal is winning the World Cup and FIFA leaked the script,” Paige claimed. “They wrote the script,” she concluded.

Sources: TikTok, Instagram, Dabble Fantasy, Unilad