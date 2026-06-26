Foreign minister predicts Putin plans fake attack just like Hitler

History has a strange way of repeating itself when international tensions reach a boiling point.

For decades, European nations have watched border movements with growing anxiety, wondering what might spark the next major conflict.

Now, a top diplomat is pointing to the past to warn about a chilling modern threat.

Chilling history lessons

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski recently shared a stark warning about regional security on his X account. The message was clear. According to the Latvian news site LA.LV, which cited the outlet Dialog, Sikorski believes Russian special services are plotting a fake attack on their own soil.

The underlying goal of this staged event is simple. It would give Vladimir Putin a convenient excuse to launch a new round of military aggression.

While Sikorski did not name the specific target nation, he emphasized that the strategy mimics a dark historical playbook.

Specifically, the diplomat pointed back to August 1939. During that crisis, German intelligence set up a fake Polish assault on a radio station in Gliwice.

That single manufactured event gave Adolf Hitler his excuse to invade Poland and trigger World War II.

Growing border threats

European leaders and NATO officials have grown increasingly worried about these deceptive tactics over the last few months. The rhetoric is escalating.

Currently, the Kremlin continues to issue aggressive statements toward Baltic states because of their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Behind the scenes, Moscow is rapidly expanding its military infrastructure along the edges of Europe. This massive build-up has security experts deeply alarmed. So, teams are working overtime to figure out when a conflict might start.

The actual threat could arrive sooner than many people realize.

Latvian Brigadier General Kaspars Pudāns warned that Russia might be ready to launch a direct attack against NATO allies by the end of 2028.

Pudāns suggested that the Kremlin would likely leverage a specific technological edge. In particular, Russian forces are expected to rely heavily on drone fleets to overwhelm Western defense networks. The risk is real.

Sources: LA.LV, Dialog