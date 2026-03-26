White House robot debut underscores growing push to integrate AI into education

A summit in Washington this week briefly shifted focus when a humanoid machine appeared alongside world leaders’ spouses. The moment, staged inside the East Room, pointed to how quickly artificial intelligence is entering public-facing roles. For several seconds, the room’s attention moved away from policy and onto the device.

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During the event hosted by first lady Melania Trump, the humanoid device walked in step with her, prompting a pause among attendees. A few guests raised phones while others simply watched.

CNN wrote that the machine, built by California robotics firm Figure, addressed the audience in a female voice. “Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House,” it said.

It added: “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education,” before delivering greetings in multiple languages.

CNN noted the device moved cautiously but remained stable, unlike a recent incident, as reported by Meduza, at a Moscow tech summit where a humanoid robot fell during a demonstration.

Shaping future classrooms

Trump used the appearance to outline how such systems could move beyond demonstrations and into everyday use.

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“The future of AI is personified. It will be formed in the shape of humans,” she said, pointing to a shift from screen-based tools to physical systems.

According to the Huffington Post, the First Lady described a concept called “Plato,” a humanoid teaching assistant designed to support students across subjects at home

In her remarks, she stressed constant availability and personalized learning, saying it could help children strengthen reasoning skills.

Similar ideas are already being tested in classrooms, where AI tools are used to tailor lessons and support teachers with administrative tasks.

A wider conversation

The demonstration took place during the “Fostering the Future Together” summit, which brought together spouses of world leaders from more than 40 countries, including Brigitte Macron, Olena Zelenska and Sara Netanyahu.

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Trump paired her optimism with a note of caution. “The safety of our next generation is always paramount,” she said.

CNN reported she remained for about seven minutes before leaving ahead of further discussions.

The appearance was brief. But it showed how quickly AI is moving from theory into real-world settings like classrooms and public institutions.

Sources: CNN, Huffington Post, Meduza