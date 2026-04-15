Russia in drone trouble? Milblogger says, only select front line units will now get drones

According to the Institute for the Study of War, there might be some advantages to the shift in strategy, but there are some obvious downsides as well.

Claims from a pro-Kremlin military blogger suggest a significant change in how drones are distributed to frontline forces of the Russian army

According to a Russian milblogger cited by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a “new rule” introduced on April 13 would halt widespread drone distribution to frontline units.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Directorate for Advanced Interservice Research and Special Projects would channel supplies exclusively through the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

The same source claimed that USF commander Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Vaganov will personally supervise how drones are allocated across units.

Growing central control

The milblogger further alleged that Vaganov has links to military corruption and warned the change could lead to a drone “famine” among regular units. ISW noted it cannot independently verify these claims.

However, ISW reported that such a move would align with broader efforts by Moscow to consolidate control over specialized drone units and streamline procurement and logistics.

This centralization reflects a wider pattern in Russia’s military approach, where informal and volunteer-driven systems are gradually being absorbed into state structures.

Why the shift in strategy?

ISW suggest tighter control could help Russian forces concentrate drone capabilities in priority sectors while ensuring better-trained operators are deployed where needed.

However, the shift may also reduce flexibility at lower command levels, potentially slowing battlefield innovation and adaptation.

ISW also warned that a centralized procurement system could create a state monopoly, increasing the risk of corruption while weakening grassroots supply networks that previously supported drone acquisition.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)