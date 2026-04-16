AI’s environmental footprint fuels backlash after attacks on Sam Altman

The growing environmental toll of AI infrastructure—particularly energy and water use—is emerging as a key driver of backlash, as tensions escalate following attacks targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Rising anger over the environmental cost of artificial intelligence is emerging as a key factor behind growing backlash against the industry, following attacks on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

As AI systems expand, the massive infrastructure required to power them—particularly energy- and water-intensive data centers—is becoming a focal point for criticism.

According to Fortune, the recent incidents targeting Altman come amid broader resistance to the physical footprint of AI, not just the technology itself.

Hidden cost of AI

Behind every AI system lies a network of data centers that require vast amounts of electricity and cooling to operate.

These facilities can consume as much power as entire cities, while also placing heavy demands on water resources used to keep servers from overheating.

In regions already dealing with strained infrastructure or drought, this has turned AI expansion into a local political issue.

Communities push back

Opposition to new data centers has been building across multiple regions.

Residents and local officials have raised concerns that these projects strain power grids, compete for water, and offer limited direct benefits to surrounding communities.

In some cases, the backlash has spilled into political consequences, with local leaders voted out after approving large-scale data center developments.

From resistance to escalation

While most opposition has remained peaceful, some incidents suggest rising tensions.

Fortune reported that a U.S. city councilman’s home was shot at after supporting a data center project, with a note reading “no data centers.”

The attacks on Altman—including a Molotov cocktail and later gunfire—represent the most high-profile cases yet linked to anti-AI sentiment, even as motives may vary.

More than just environment

Environmental concerns are increasingly intersecting with broader fears about AI.

Critics point to job displacement, the use of copyrighted material in training data, and long-term risks tied to advanced systems.

Together, these pressures are contributing to a wider climate of distrust toward the industry and its leaders.

A growing flashpoint

As demand for AI computing power continues to surge, the environmental impact of its infrastructure is likely to intensify.

Without major improvements in efficiency or energy sourcing, experts warn that data centers could place increasing strain on local ecosystems and utilities.

That makes the physical cost of AI—not just its capabilities—a central issue in how the technology is received.

Industry under pressure

Altman has acknowledged the scale of disruption AI may bring, calling for policies to help manage its economic impact.

But the environmental dimension presents a different challenge, one that is harder to address quickly as global demand for AI continues to rise.

As tensions grow, the backlash against AI may increasingly be driven not just by what the technology does—but by what it consumes.

Sources: Fortune, Stanford