New laser technology could shift how Ukraine defends against drones

Ukraine is testing a new laser-based air defense system as it looks for more sustainable ways to counter the growing use of drones in warfare.

Others are reading now

Ukraine is testing a new laser-based air defense system as it looks for more sustainable ways to counter the growing use of drones in warfare.

The technology reflects a wider shift toward defenses that can respond repeatedly without relying on costly ammunition.

The system, known as SunRay, highlights how quickly battlefield priorities are evolving.

A different approach

Developed over about two years, SunRay is designed to be mobile and relatively inexpensive, according to SlashGear.

The unit can be transported easily and deployed close to the front lines.

Also read

Instead of using missiles, it relies on a directed-energy beam to disable drones. SlashGear reported that the system is capable of igniting targets within seconds once locked on.

The setup combines automated tracking with human control, allowing operators to engage aerial threats with precision.

Strain on systems

The push for alternatives comes as drones become more widely used and easier to produce.

As reported by SlashGear, many of these systems are built from low-cost components, enabling large-scale deployments.

That trend is forcing militaries to reconsider how they allocate defensive resources. Traditional air defense systems, built around expensive interceptors, can be stretched when used repeatedly against inexpensive targets.

Also read

The challenge is increasingly about endurance — how long defenses can remain effective under sustained pressure.

Beyond missiles

Laser-based systems offer a different model by removing the need for physical munitions. This shifts the focus from stockpiling interceptors to maintaining energy-based defenses that can be used continuously.

SlashGear noted that lowering the cost of each engagement could help counter large waves of drones, including those used to overwhelm defenses.

Similar technologies are being explored by multiple militaries, suggesting a broader move toward directed-energy weapons as part of future air defense strategies.

Evolving battlefield

While still in development, SunRay points to a changing balance between offense and defense. As drone use expands, the systems designed to stop them are becoming more flexible and cost-conscious.

Also read

Ukraine’s efforts underline a larger transition in warfare, where adaptability and sustainability are becoming central to military planning.

Sources: SlashGear