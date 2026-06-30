Flights at Reagan National suspended for Trump’s July 4 events

Trump’s Freedom 250 fireworks show to temporarily close airport

Large public celebrations often require major security measures and careful planning. Airspace restrictions are common during high-profile events, especially when military aircraft and large fireworks displays are involved.

Paused over two days

The Federal Aviation Administration will temporarily stop flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 Independence Day celebrations, reports RawStory.

The FAA announced that flights will be paused for a total of about 15 hours over two days. The agency said it has worked with airlines and other organizations for months to safely manage air traffic during the events marking America’s 250th birthday.

According to the FAA, flights at the airport will stop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 3. Flights will also be suspended from noon until 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

The agency noted that the schedule could change. Travelers are being advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

President Trump created the Freedom 250 commission to organize celebrations for the country’s 250th anniversary. He has promised what he described on Truth Social as the largest fireworks show in history.

The fireworks display is being produced by Pyrotecnico. The company plans to launch about 851,000 fireworks from 10 different locations. Eight barges placed along the Potomac River will be used as part of the show.

Could break the world record

The display is expected to last 40 minutes and begin at 10:30 p.m. If successful, it would break the current Guinness World Record of 810,904 fireworks. That record was set in the Philippines in 2016.

Pyrotecnico Chief Executive Stephen Vitale told NPR that the company’s goal is to create the most memorable fireworks show many people have ever seen.

Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner also said the event is expected to set a new world record and become the biggest fireworks display ever staged.

The Independence Day program will include several military flyovers and flight demonstrations.

Aircraft scheduled to appear include the Thunderbirds, the Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team.

Freedom 250 says it will be the first time aerobatic demonstration teams have performed over Washington during an event of this kind.