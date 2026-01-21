Trump revives call to buy Greenland in fiery speech, but wont use force

Trump told the audience that the U.S. simply wanted to acquire Greenland and expected appreciation in return.

In a wide-ranging address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump renewed his push for the U.S. to annex Greenland, calling it a “big, beautiful piece of ice” that needs American ownership for defense.

Speaking to a packed audience of business and political leaders, he insisted the U.S. wouldn’t use force but wanted “immediate negotiations” to move the idea forward.

‘Say yes or we’ll remember,’ Trump warns Denmark

noamgalai / Shutterstock.com

“You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no and we will remember,” he said. Though he ruled out military action, the tone suggested there would be diplomatic consequences for resistance.

World War II history used as justification

Shutterstock.com

Tying the proposal to historical precedent, Trump referenced America’s role in liberating Europe during the Second World War. “Without us, now you’d all be speaking German, or a little Japanese perhaps,” he said.

He claimed Denmark’s quick surrender to Nazi forces highlighted why Greenland now required American protection.

Only U.S. can defend Greenland, says Trump

Shutterstock.com

Arguing that the island was vulnerable, Trump said, “You need the ownership to defend it. You can’t defend it on a lease.”

He dismissed any temporary arrangement as ineffective, stating that only full U.S. control could guarantee Greenland’s security.

Trump confuses Greenland with Iceland mid-speech

Shutterstock.com

At several points, Trump appeared to conflate Greenland with Iceland.

He blamed “Iceland” for stock market losses earlier in the week, though in reality, markets dipped after his threat to impose tariffs on several European countries. The slip added to the already chaotic tone of the address.

Assures Nato, but criticizes the alliance

Pavlo Lys / Shutterstock.com

While Trump claimed that handing over Greenland wouldn’t harm Nato, he used the stage to revisit old grievances about defense spending.

“We give so much, and we get so little in return,” he said, adding that the U.S. commitment to the alliance was not always reciprocated.

Takes aim at clean energy and climate goals

Shutterstock.com

The president dismissed global climate efforts, branding clean energy policies as the “new green scam.”

He criticized Europe’s reliance on wind power, saying, “There are windmills all over the place, and they are losers,” and urged countries to tap into their fossil fuel reserves instead.

Boasts of strong U.S. economy under his leadership

Shutterstock

Trump painted a glowing picture of the American economy, touting low inflation, cheap fuel, and rapid growth.

“We were a dead country,” he said, referring to the Biden era. “Now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Late arrival, but full presence

The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Despite arriving in Switzerland later than planned due to an electrical fault on Air Force One, Trump adjusted his schedule to deliver his speech on time.

The delay didn’t prevent him from dominating headlines throughout the summit.

Tariff threats loom over European talks

Tama2u/shutterstock.com

Trump’s recent threats to impose tariffs on eight European nations added a sharp edge to Davos conversations.

The move was widely seen as retaliation for European resistance to his Greenland ambitions, further straining transatlantic relations.

Canadian PM pushes back against U.S. pressure

Harrison Ha / Shutterstock.com

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney warned that mid-sized countries must unite against U.S. pressure.

“Middle powers must act together, because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” he said in his own speech, clearly referencing Trump’s aggressive tactics.

Trump fires back at Canada and Carney

Lucas Parker/shutterstock.com

Trump didn’t hold back, singling out Carney with a direct jab. “Canada lives because of the US: remember that, Mark, next time you make your statements,” he said, accusing America’s neighbor of benefiting disproportionately from U.S. support.

A long list of targets in an hour-plus speech

Nicolas Economou / Shutterstock.com

The president’s remarks spanned more than an hour and included swipes at various world leaders and officials. Among them were Emmanuel Macron, Switzerland,

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, and congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The speech left many attendees stunned, and the media buzzing.