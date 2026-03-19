“Putin, Come Out!” Russian Artist Challenges Putin to AI Duel

Artists in Russia have long found ways to challenge power.

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They use creativity to confront authority even under heavy pressure.

That tradition of resistance continues to evolve, now extending beyond physical spaces and into the digital world.

A digital challenge

Pavel Krisevich, a Russian performance artist, has taken that legacy into a new realm.

According to The Moscow Times, he marked the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a striking visual act aimed at the Kremlin.

Appearing to stand outside Kremlin’s palace walls, he calls out: “Putin, come out,” while dressed in boxing gear.

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The scene, however, is not real. Krisevich used artificial intelligence to create the illusion of being on Red Square, allowing him to stage the protest from abroad.

A history of protest

Krisevich, 25, is known for confronting state power through provocative performances.

His past actions include a staged suicide on Red Square and a crucifixion-style protest near the Federal Security Service headquarters.

These acts led to a prison sentence, and after his release in 2025, he faced further arrests before eventually leaving Russia.

He is now in Montenegro awaiting asylum in France, continuing his work from exile.

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Art in exile

In an interview with The Moscow Times, Krisevich said the use of AI allowed him to remain engaged with events inside Russia despite the risks.

“The AI format allowed me to somehow overlay myself onto what is happening in Russia and finally speak out without the censorship I faced when I was there,” he said.

He added that even simulated performances can provoke real reactions and discussions, especially at a time when direct protest carries serious consequences.

Pressure and fear

Reflecting on his time after prison, Krisevich described a climate of suspicion and control.

“You don’t even need to do anything to be viewed as an enemy and a potential saboteur,” he told The Moscow Times.

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He said activists risk surveillance, detention and intimidation, with many forced to operate quietly to avoid drawing attention from authorities.

Creating resistance

Despite the dangers, Krisevich believes artistic expression remains essential.

“The main meaning for me was to show that protest continues,” he said, describing his work as a way to inspire others and signal that dissent still exists.

Even in prison, he continued creating art using improvised materials, later developing techniques that remain part of his work today.

As he plans future exhibitions, Krisevich says he will keep exploring new forms of protest shaped by both repression and distance.

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Sources: The Moscow Times