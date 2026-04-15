Trump’s unusual health beliefs resurface in new podcast

Oz and Trump Jr agreed that the president remains in strong condition.

They described the 79-year-old as being “in perfect health”.

Donald Trump has claimed that Diet Coke is good for his health and may even help fight cancer.

The unusual idea surfaced during a podcast discussion involving Dr Mehmet Oz and Donald Trump Jr.

It quickly drew attention because it runs counter to established medical advice.

The claim adds to a long list of unconventional health remarks linked to the president.

Dr Oz recounts the meeting

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Dr Oz said the topic came up during a meeting with Trump and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

He described how the president defended his love of diet soda.

“Bobby and I usually go to the meetings together…” Oz explained.

The conversation then turned to Trump’s reasoning behind drinking it.

The ‘kills grass, kills cancer’ theory

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Oz recalled Trump’s logic in simple terms.

“Then comes the diet soda pops, which your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass [when] it’s poured on grass, so therefore, it must kill cancer cells inside the body.”

The statement stunned listeners for its leap in reasoning.

It reflects a misunderstanding of how substances affect living organisms.

No scientific evidence supports the claim

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Medical experts agree there is no evidence that Diet Coke or other sodas kill cancer cells.

Research instead points to potential downsides of frequent consumption.

These drinks offer little to no nutritional benefit.

Health authorities consistently advise moderation.

A look at Trump’s soda habits

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Oz also described how Trump enjoys his beverages in style.

He reportedly keeps a stash of sweets nearby.

At times, he summons a glass of diet soda with the press of a red button.

The habit has become part of his well-known routine.

The Fanta moment on Air Force One

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Another anecdote involved a conversation aboard Air Force One.

Oz noticed an orange soda sitting on Trump’s desk.

“We were on Air Force One the other day… and he’s got an orange soft drink on his desk,” Oz said.

That led to a light-hearted exchange.

“Fresh squeezed” soda joke

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Oz recalled questioning the drink choice.

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me.’”

Trump responded with a grin and a surprising claim.

“He goes, ‘You know, this stuff is good for me, it kills cancer cells.’”

Trump doubles down on the idea

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The president didn’t stop there.

“And then he tells me, ‘It’s fresh squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?’”

The remark was clearly delivered as a joke.

Still, it echoed the same questionable belief about soda and health.

Despite it all, ‘perfect health’

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Oz and Trump Jr agreed that the president remains in strong condition.

They described the 79-year-old as being “in perfect health”.

That statement contrasts with concerns about diet and lifestyle.

It highlights the gap between perception and medical advice.

A long-standing fast food diet

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Trump’s fondness for fast food is well documented.

A 2017 book detailed his eating habits on the campaign trail.

“On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke”.

The routine became part of his public image.

His go-to meal order

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According to the same account, his typical order was substantial.

“Two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

The meal reflects a preference for high-calorie, processed food.

It has often sparked debate about nutrition and leadership.

What experts actually say about diet soda

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Diet sodas contain less sugar than regular versions, which can help reduce sugar intake.

However, they still provide little nutritional value.

Some studies link them to weight gain.

Their acidity can also contribute to tooth decay.

Past controversial health remarks

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This is not the first time Trump’s health comments have drawn criticism.

In 2020, he suggested exploring disinfectant injections and UV light for Covid-19.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute…” he said at the time.

Experts quickly warned that disinfectants are extremely harmful to humans.