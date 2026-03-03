272 Ghanaians joined Putin’s war – now 55 of them are dead

The Kremlin has increasingly relied on foreign recruits to reinforce its ranks.

From prisoners to overseas volunteers, Moscow has sought manpower beyond its borders, and now one African nation has revealed the human cost of that involvement.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said 55 Ghanaian citizens have died while fighting on Russia’s side in Ukraine. In total, 272 Ghanaians are believed to have travelled to the front line.

The figures were confirmed following Ablakwa’s visit to Kyiv, where the issue was raised with Ukrainian officials.

Foreign fighters revealed

According to the minister, the deaths have sparked widespread concern in Ghana and intensified scrutiny over how its citizens ended up in the conflict.

Despite reports that hundreds joined Russian forces, Ghana has not politically aligned itself with Moscow. At the United Nations, Accra has supported resolutions calling for a ceasefire and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The government’s stance reflects a broader pattern among some African states that have avoided backing the Kremlin diplomatically, even as individual citizens have appeared on the battlefield.

Strained relations

Relations between Ghana and Russia have reportedly cooled further following a separate diplomatic dispute involving a Russian citizen, adding tension to an already delicate relationship.

Meanwhile, Ghana is expanding contacts with Ukraine beyond diplomacy. Officials in Accra are considering purchasing Ukrainian drones to strengthen border surveillance capabilities.

Such cooperation could carry strategic weight in West Africa, particularly amid regional security challenges involving neighbouring Burkina Faso and Togo.

Prisoners of war

During his visit to Kyiv, Ablakwa met President Volodymyr Zelensky and pressed for the release of two Ghanaian nationals currently held as prisoners of war.

Ghanaian authorities say their return is a priority and have called for a humanitarian approach.

The issue now forms part of broader diplomatic efforts between Accra and Kyiv as Ghana navigates the fallout from its citizens’ involvement in the war.

Sources: O2.