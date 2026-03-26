“It would take 100 years” — Pro-Putin blogger rages about the army’s incompetence

The blogger calls for a complete overhaul of the Russian armed forces.

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A well-known pro-Kremlin military blogger has delivered a rare and blunt critique of Russia’s battlefield performance in Ukraine.

The comments highlight mounting frustrations among some pro-war voices as the conflict grinds on without decisive gains.

Mounting frustration

In a lengthy post on Telegram, the user War Correspondent Kotenok said on March 25 that Russian forces face persistent obstacles preventing meaningful advances.

He pointed to difficulties with small-unit infiltration tactics, which have failed to deliver breakthroughs along the front line.

The blogger also stressed that Ukrainian drone superiority continues to undermine Russian operations, particularly through the widespread use of first-person-view attacks.

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Tightening control

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the remarks may represent a final attempt at open criticism before potential Kremlin restrictions on Telegram-based military commentators.

There have been indications that authorities could move such voices onto more tightly controlled platforms in the near future.

The blogger appeared to take full advantage of Telegram still being available to the Russian public.

Industry concerns

His critique extended to Russia’s defense industry, which the blogger said has been slow to adapt to rapidly evolving battlefield technology.

He specifically criticized the lack of adequate protection for armored vehicles, noting Ukraine’s demonstrated ability to destroy them using drones.

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ISW noted that the blogger suggested that, at the current pace, Russian forces could take up to 100 years to capture the remainder of Ukraine.

This is consistent with ISW‘s own assessment, as the think tank has assessed that it would take Russia 83 years to conquer all of Ukraine at the current pace.

Call for reform

The blogger argued that without sweeping structural reforms, Russia is unlikely to secure a decisive victory anytime soon.

He urged military leadership to end pressure on lower-ranking officers to exaggerate battlefield reports, warning that distorted information harms decision-making.

Improved and extended combat training was also cited as essential to addressing ongoing weaknesses in force readiness.

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Sources: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)