‘Occupation is only a matter of time’: Russia closes in on key town

Russia’s war effort in Ukraine continues to come at a heavy cost.

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Thousands of troops were reportedly lost in exchange for only limited territorial gains.

The slow pace of advances has raised questions about the sustainability of the current strategy.

Despite the losses, fighting remains intense along key sections of the front.

Growing pressure

Russian forces are increasing troop numbers near the town of Hryshyne in the Pokrovsk sector of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to reporting by Ukrainska Pravda cited by WP.

Experts from the DeepState monitoring group warned that the situation is deteriorating, stating:

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“Given the dynamics of the enemy’s actions, the occupation of Hryszyne is only a matter of time.”

The area has become a focal point of intensified Russian activity in recent days.

Strategic buildup

According to analysts, Russian troops are concentrating their main forces around Pokrovsk, where urban structures offer better protection from Ukrainian drone strikes.

From there, they are attempting to push west and north toward key routes leading deeper into Ukrainian territory.

However, Ukrainian drone operations are reportedly slowing these advances.

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Heavy fighting

Ukrainian military sources say Russian forces have so far failed to bypass Hryshyne and are instead launching direct assaults.

The Ukrainian 7th Airborne Corps reported that these frontal attacks have resulted in heavy losses of personnel and equipment, without significant territorial gains.

Despite this, pressure on the town continues to mount.

Wider front

Fighting is also intensifying near Kostiantynivka, another strategically important location in the Donetsk region.

Analysts suggest the town could become a major target for Russian operations in the coming months.

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The broader Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad area has been the site of sustained combat for several months, with control of key positions shifting over time.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, DeepState, WP.