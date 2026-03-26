Chaos reported near the Russian border: “What kind of abuse is this?”

Frustration is growing inside Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on with no clear end.

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Rising costs, security fears and constant disruptions are beginning to affect everyday life far from the front lines.

In regions closest to the conflict, that pressure is now spilling over into open anger.

Daily life disrupted

A major internet blackout in Russia’s Belgorod region has left residents unable to access essential services, Novaya Gazeta reports, cited by Onet.

Banking apps, online schooling, medical bookings and messaging platforms have all been affected.

Many residents say even emergency alerts about missile threats are no longer reaching their phones.

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Rising frustration

Locals have voiced anger over the situation, saying they can no longer carry out basic tasks.

“You can’t transfer money from Sberbank, you can’t read the teaching materials, you can’t take the tests… What kind of abuse is this?” one resident said.

Another added: “Bring back the internet! Stop mocking ordinary people!”

Officials respond

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged the issue, calling internet disruptions one of the most serious problems facing the area.

He said technical limitations linked to foreign software have complicated efforts to restore services.

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Authorities have not given a clear timeline for when full access will return.

Safety concerns

The outage has also raised concerns about public safety.

Officials advised residents to manually monitor drone threats using an app, even though connectivity issues make it unreliable.

The warning system, which relies on push notifications, is currently not functioning properly.

Impact on services

The disruption has affected healthcare, education and everyday life.

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Residents report being unable to book doctor appointments or access test results, while teachers and students say online learning systems have stopped working.

Parents of children with diabetes also warned they cannot monitor vital health data during outages.

Sources: Novaya Gazeta, Onet.