According to the ministry, the upcoming phase involves a wider reach

Global alliances shift quietly beneath the surface of everyday news.

Two massive military powers regularly test their combined strength far out on the water. Now, the stage is set for another major display of naval coordination.

Neighbors at sea

China and Russia are preparing to launch joint naval exercises this July near the Chinese coastline.

The upcoming drills will happen near the city of Qingdao. It serves as a major naval port in eastern China.

News outlets 20 Minutes and AFP reported that all participating naval forces have already gathered there.

Following the initial drills, the two nations plan to move into the open ocean. A joint patrol will take place in an undisclosed part of the Pacific.

Preparing the fleets

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense released a statement outlining their specific operations.

They plan to run drills focused on reconnaissance, air defense, and missile defense. Surface strike exercises are also on the official agenda.

According to the ministry, the upcoming phase involves a wider reach. “Following this joint exercise, forces from both countries will participate in a joint maritime patrol in a Pacific maritime area,” the press release stated.

The ministry added that this effort “aims to jointly address security challenges and preserve peace and stability in the region.”

A deepening friendship

These military actions unfold against a backdrop of deep global suspicion. Western capitals keep a close eye on the growing bond between Moscow and Beijing.

China has offered no formal condemnation of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Instead, the nation continues to call for peace talks while maintaining strong economic ties with Russia despite international pressure.

Just two months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China. During that trip, the Russian leader called the current state of their alliance “unprecedented.”

Chinese leader Xi Jinping echoed that sentiment. He described the bond between their nations as “unshakeable.”

Years of practice

This level of military cooperation is nothing new for the two countries. The “Joint Sea” maneuvers have been an annual event since 2012.

Last year, the fleets practiced together near the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

According to AFP, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a massive point of tension for Western countries. But the Russian president insists on a different narrative.

As reported by 20 Minutes, the Russian leader claimed the conflict “was not triggered by an attack from Russia.”

Sources: 20 Minutes, AFP