Kremlin changes its tune: Now even Putin’s people admit it’s a real war

The Kremlin also tried to project a positive image of their battlefield progress.

Words shape how people understand global conflicts. Governments constantly tweak their public messaging to carefully manage how citizens react back home. But when pressure mounts, a long-standing official script can suddenly disappear entirely.

Shifting the script

For over four years, Russian leaders refused to use one specific word. The invasion of Ukraine was strictly branded a special military operation from the very start. That approved language was fiercely enforced.

Now, the messaging has abruptly changed. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov recently spoke with the Russian news outlet Vesti according to Onet. He admitted to the network that the conflict has escalated into a real war.

The spokesman blamed international allies for this sudden shift. He pointed a finger directly at Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo, and Washington.

According to Peskov, these specific nations are using advanced satellite technology to help direct strikes deep inside Russian borders. “In such conditions, we should realize that the Kiev regime is ready for anything,” he warned.

Biting back hard

Peskov quickly dismissed Ukraine’s actual military strength. He insists the neighboring country is completely faking its strategic influence. The Kremlin official described their recent counterattacks as simply biting back against a much larger force.

“Those who understand the situation well realize the futility of these attempts,” Peskov told Vesti.

But the reality on the ground paints a very different picture. The Center of Europe reported that Russia is currently battling the worst fuel crisis in its modern history.

Ukrainian drones and homemade missiles have severely damaged key infrastructure over the last few months. These strikes slashed the country’s oil processing capacity by nearly half. Because of this, widespread fuel shortages and rationing are hitting ordinary Russian citizens.

A changing frontline

The Kremlin also tried to project a positive image of their battlefield progress. Peskov claimed his forces easily captured the city of Konstantynówka.

“Our soldiers are following the plan, and we are seeing concrete results,” he stated.

However, Ukrainian troops still fully control that exact area. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even suggested hosting a meeting with Vladimir Putin right in that contested city.

Military analysts are noticing a massive drop in Russian momentum across the front lines. Experts told the Center of Europe that the offensive pace in June 2026 dropped 16 times compared to the previous year.

Sources: Vesti, Center of Europe, Onet