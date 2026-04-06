Drone attacks intensify across Russia as air defenses down dozens overnight

Air defenses were activated across multiple Russian regions overnight as drone activity continued to rise.

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Air defenses were activated across multiple Russian regions overnight as drone activity continued to rise.

The latest wave highlights the growing scale of aerial attacks beyond the front lines.

Officials reported interceptions across several areas, alongside damage in a major port city.

According to Voennoedelo, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said 50 Ukrainian drones were shot down between late April 5 and early April 6.

The interceptions took place over Belgorod, Bryansk and Rostov regions.

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Additional drones were brought down over Krasnodar Krai and above the Azov and Black seas.

Port city hit

In Novorossiysk, a key Black Sea port, the attack left eight people injured, including two children. All were taken to hospital, local officials said.

Damage was reported to residential buildings, including several apartment blocks and private homes.

The incident shows how drone strikes are increasingly affecting urban areas.

Sustained pressure

The overnight activity followed earlier drone interceptions reported the same evening. Russian officials said air defenses had already been engaged hours before.

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More than 140 drones were reportedly intercepted in a separate wave prior to the overnight attacks, indicating a prolonged period of pressure.

Rather than isolated incidents, the strikes appear to be part of a broader pattern of repeated attacks.

Expanding aerial campaign

Drone warfare has evolved into a central element of the conflict, with attacks reaching deeper into both Russian and Ukrainian territory.

Repeated waves can strain air defense systems and increase the risk of damage to infrastructure and residential areas.

As the frequency of attacks grows, the aerial dimension of the war continues to expand.

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Sources: Voennoedelo