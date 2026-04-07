European cigarette material found in Russian missile

Millions of cigarettes are smoked every day around the world, their filters discarded without a second thought.

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Few smokers ever consider what those materials are made of, or where else they might be used.

But some of the same substances found in everyday cigarette filters are now being linked to weapons used on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

Supply chain exposed

An investigation by StateWatch and United24 Media cited by Kyiv Independent, found that Western-made materials are being used in Russian missile production.

According to the report, cellulose acetate produced by European company Cerdia was routed through intermediaries before reaching Russia’s Perm Powder Plant.

The facility plays a key role in producing fuel for Kalibr cruise missiles.

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Civilian origins

Cellulose acetate is widely used in cigarette filters but also serves as a critical component in gunpowder and rocket fuel.

Russia is unable to produce the material in sufficient quantities, making imports essential.

The investigation found that at least 30 tons of the substance were delivered and later used in weapons manufacturing.

Intermediary network

The report describes a layered system involving civilian companies and intermediaries.

Firms such as Gulbakhars Rus LLC and Sertov LLC imported the materials, with Sertov acting as a bridge to the defense sector.

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Another company, A2 Group LLC, was identified as a key intermediary supplying foreign goods to military producers.

Weapons impact

According to the findings, cellulose derivatives are used in multiple Russian weapons systems.

These include Kalibr cruise missiles, KAB-guided bombs, S-300 and Buk air defense systems, and the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile.

A letter from missile producer NPO Novator confirmed reliance on foreign-supplied materials due to domestic shortages.

Sanctions challenges

Despite sanctions on dual-use goods, Russia has continued to obtain materials through indirect routes.

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The investigation highlights how civilian supply chains and third-party intermediaries are used to bypass restrictions.

Previous reporting by the Kyiv Independent also found that European chemicals continue to reach Russia through loopholes.

Sources: StateWatch, United24 Media, Kyiv Independent