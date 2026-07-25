They’re promoted as health camps, but digging into the schedule reveals a rigid military system.

Summer camp usually means campfires, swimming, and making lifelong memories with friends.

For thousands of teenagers in Eastern Europe, however, the seasonal routine now looks drastically different.

A new set of official orders has transformed traditional summer breaks into something far more rigid.

Tent camp reality

High school students across eastern Belarus are swapping regular classrooms for mandatory field exercises this year.

According to Belarusian opposition group BELPOL, local education officials in Mogilev issued a strict directive turning standard school holidays into full-scale preparation for future soldiers.

Citing official documents, the group notes that the project sounds harmless enough. Local authorities officially registered the program as a mobile, tent-based health camp designed for outdoor relaxation and sports.

The actual routine tells a completely different story. Teenagers follow a strict military schedule built around tactical drills, physical conditioning, mock weapons handling, and evening roll calls.

Beyond the classroom

The training culminates in direct access to an active military base. Students travel directly to Military Unit No. 72471, where officers guide them through daily operational routines, living quarters, and heavy military hardware.

This is not a casual museum trip. It is a systematic attempt to weave army culture straight into the lives of young citizens before they even graduate high school.

Replica rifles, target practice gear, and tactical classrooms are now standard features in regional schools. Administrative quotas ensure every eligible teenager takes part, complete with mandatory medical checks, safety briefings, and strict attendance logs.

Kremlin pushing hard

The sudden push comes at a tense moment for the entire region. Russian leadership has steadily increased pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to expand his country’s role in Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Moscow wants Minsk to offer more than simple logistical backing. Reports show Russian officials threatened to cut vital financial subsidies unless Belarusian authorities created fresh security threats along Ukraine’s northern border.

By turning teenagers into potential recruits, local leaders are laying the groundwork for long-term military readiness. What used to be simple pre-conscription health instruction in a classroom has now become an administrative assembly line for the armed forces.