Dagens.com
Homepage War Putin’s ally turns summer camps for teenagers into military drills,...

Putin’s ally turns summer camps for teenagers into military drills, documents show

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
Russia, soldiers, recruits, conscripts
Alvago / Shutterstock.com

They’re promoted as health camps, but digging into the schedule reveals a rigid military system.

Others are reading now

Global conflicts can make food prices increase further, UN report predicts

The Odyssey shines a harsh light on Greece’s tourism boom

Summer camp usually means campfires, swimming, and making lifelong memories with friends.

For thousands of teenagers in Eastern Europe, however, the seasonal routine now looks drastically different.

A new set of official orders has transformed traditional summer breaks into something far more rigid.

Tent camp reality

High school students across eastern Belarus are swapping regular classrooms for mandatory field exercises this year.

Also read

Trump takes dramatic step after 90-minute call with Putin

Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump: “What a loser”

According to Belarusian opposition group BELPOL, local education officials in Mogilev issued a strict directive turning standard school holidays into full-scale preparation for future soldiers.

Citing official documents, the group notes that the project sounds harmless enough. Local authorities officially registered the program as a mobile, tent-based health camp designed for outdoor relaxation and sports.

The actual routine tells a completely different story. Teenagers follow a strict military schedule built around tactical drills, physical conditioning, mock weapons handling, and evening roll calls.

Beyond the classroom

The training culminates in direct access to an active military base. Students travel directly to Military Unit No. 72471, where officers guide them through daily operational routines, living quarters, and heavy military hardware.

This is not a casual museum trip. It is a systematic attempt to weave army culture straight into the lives of young citizens before they even graduate high school.

Replica rifles, target practice gear, and tactical classrooms are now standard features in regional schools. Administrative quotas ensure every eligible teenager takes part, complete with mandatory medical checks, safety briefings, and strict attendance logs.

Kremlin pushing hard

The sudden push comes at a tense moment for the entire region. Russian leadership has steadily increased pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to expand his country’s role in Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Moscow wants Minsk to offer more than simple logistical backing. Reports show Russian officials threatened to cut vital financial subsidies unless Belarusian authorities created fresh security threats along Ukraine’s northern border.

By turning teenagers into potential recruits, local leaders are laying the groundwork for long-term military readiness. What used to be simple pre-conscription health instruction in a classroom has now become an administrative assembly line for the armed forces.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

Ads by MGDK