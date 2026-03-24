“I’m ready to apologize”: Russian soldier walks 1,200km to escape Putin’s war

Many soldiers enter war believing they are serving a cause.

Others are reading now

But for some, the reality on the battlefield changes that belief entirely.

One Russian serviceman is now speaking out after abandoning the front and fleeing to Europe.

From patriot to deserter

Pyotr Davydov joined the Russian army in 2023, signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense.

Driven by what he described as “patriotic motives,” he became a sergeant in the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment and was deployed to Ukraine, according to LA.lv.

Within two years, however, his perspective on both the war and the Russian government began to shift.

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Early beliefs

Before the war, Davydov worked in Russia’s defense industry and had little political involvement.

He said he initially believed he was helping protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.

“I’ve been a techie my whole life. I thought I would only contribute as a technician.”

Harsh conditions

His experience at training camps and on the front line quickly challenged those expectations.

According to his account, soldiers endured poor living conditions, weak discipline and disorganized leadership.

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Units were sometimes left without food, communication or clear instructions, while drone attacks were frequent.

Heavy losses

Davydov described significant casualties within his unit during combat operations.

At one point, he said around half of the personnel in his regiment were killed.

He also took part in recovering the bodies of fallen soldiers, which he described as a heavy psychological burden.

Breaking point

Frustration with conditions and command decisions eventually led him to leave.

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After being denied leave to visit his family, he made the decision to abandon his post.

He traveled more than 1,200 kilometers toward the Latvian border before crossing into the European Union and requesting asylum.

Seeking forgiveness

Davydov is now being held in a migration center in Latvia as authorities assess his case.

Reflecting on his actions, he expressed both regret and personal responsibility.

“I see this interview as my only means of defense. I am not a victim. It just happened that way. It is the result of my mistakes.”

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He also made a direct statement about his role in the war.

“Honestly, I am ready to apologize to the Ukrainians for my participation.”

He added that he no longer wants to fight or take part in the conflict.

Sources: LA.LV,