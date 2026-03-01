Iran retaliates: Hits US Fleet Base in Bahrain

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Saturday after coordinated military action by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Within hours, Iran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting US-linked sites across the region.

Defend the American people

The retaliation included an attack on the US Navy’s 5th Fleet base in Bahrain, a key American installation in the Gulf.

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel carried out strikes inside Iran. US President Donald Trump said the operation aimed to “defend the American people by eliminating direct threats posed by the Iranian regime.”

He claimed Tehran was seeking to restore its nuclear capabilities despite ongoing negotiations over its weapons programme.

According to AFP, targets were hit in 20 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Reuters reported that Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and senior commander Mohammad Pakpour were killed in the Israeli strike.

Strategic target

Tehran’s response included missile and drone attacks against US allies such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain was also struck.

Dr. Łukasz Wyszyński of the Polish Naval Academy in Gdynia told o2.pl the base represents “key US infrastructure in the region.”

“It secures operations not only of the Navy but also of the Air Force. It is responsible for securing American interests in the region, especially in key hydrocarbon transport routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. A strike against Iran using a ballistic or cruise missile, or a drone, is a response aimed at the most sensitive US infrastructure in the region, next to the American aircraft carrier group,” he said.

US officials said no fatalities were reported at the Bahrain facility, although images and videos of the attack circulated widely online.

Risk of escalation

Dr. Wyszyński warned that if Washington’s objective extends to regime change in Tehran, Iranian authorities will treat the confrontation as existential.

“If the United States’ goal is to overthrow the political regime in Iran, the authorities in Tehran know it’s a game of survival. Therefore, the scale of the response in this case will be much more decisive than if, for example, the goal were to disable Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

Iranian media reported that at least 85 people were killed when a girls’ primary school in Minaba was hit.

In Kuwait, a drone strike injured several people at the international airport, with 12 reported injured nationwide.

The United Arab Emirates said one person died after a missile was intercepted and debris landed on the ground.

Allies under pressure

Airspace was closed in several countries, including Israel, as explosions were reported in cities such as Dubai and Doha.

Dr. Wyszyński noted that Gulf states have long weighed the political risks of hosting American bases.

“Countries hosting permanent American bases have repeatedly become targets of various types of attacks. This demonstrates that the US military presence carries a certain political cost, which these countries consciously accept,” he said.

He added that continued support for Washington would depend on whether the conflict remains contained and whether US forces can effectively protect critical infrastructure, including key maritime routes for hydrocarbon exports.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said President Trump and his national security team were closely monitoring developments.

Sources: AFP, Reuters, o2.pl