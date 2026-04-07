Killer drones force Putin’s troops to hide under trees

Ukrainian drones have become one of the most lethal tools in the war,

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Some operations reportedly wiping out dozens or even hundreds of troops in a single day.

Their constant presence above the front lines has reshaped how both sides fight.

According to The New York Times cited by United24media, Russia is now looking to exploit seasonal changes as it searches for ways to reduce its exposure to this growing threat.

A shifting landscape

As spring arrives, trees and vegetation are returning across large parts of the front. This natural cover is beginning to limit what drones can easily spot from above.

The New York Times reported that Russian forces are expected to use the thicker foliage to mask troop movements and positions.

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Bushes, trees, and denser terrain can help hide infantry and equipment, especially in areas where drones are used to guide artillery and track targets.

Tactical advantage

The renewed ground cover offers more opportunities for Russian units to move personnel and matériel without being immediately detected.

During winter, bare landscapes made it easier for Ukrainian drones to identify and strike targets quickly.

With spring growth now underway, the report suggests Moscow may use these conditions to complicate Ukraine’s surveillance and slow its response times.

Drone dominance

Ukrainian commanders have repeatedly emphasized how critical aerial reconnaissance has become in the conflict.

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In this environment, even small changes in visibility can influence how fast a unit is located and attacked.

The seasonal “green-up,” as described in the report, is emerging as a factor that could reshape how effectively drones operate on both sides.

Hidden but vulnerable

Despite the increased cover, Ukrainian forces have continued to find and destroy concealed systems.

Footage released by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces on March 31 showed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system being located and struck while hidden in tree lines in the Luhansk region.

The Buk-M3, introduced in 2016, is a modernized platform designed to counter aircraft and missiles, and is a key element of Russia’s air defense network.

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Sources: The New York Times, Ukraine’s United24media.