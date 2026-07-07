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Report: Putin’s most advanced fighter jet failed miserably in stopping Ukraine’s record-breaking drone strike

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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That fighter jet is built specifically for top-tier air defense operations…

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New record: Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery in deepest long-range strike in the war

Ukrainian forces have reportedly broken their own record for the deepest long-range attack into enemy territory since the start of the full-scale conflict.

The ambitious operation targeted a massive facility in the city of Omsk. The oil refinery is located 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and it is the first time during the war that it has been hit.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces, the strike hit a crucial primary crude oil processing unit known as ELOU-AVT-11. This specific unit can process 8.4 million metric tons of crude oil every year.

Over 3,000 kilometers in the air

Military officials confirmed the unprecedented range of the mission.

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“Special Operations Forces drones traveled up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) to reach the target. This was the deepest long-range strike on enemy territory since the start of the full-scale invasion,” the Special Operations Forces said.

Fire Point’s chief designer, Denys Shtilierman, whose company reportedly manufactures the drones used in the strike, appeared to confirm the new record by posting footage of the refinery on fire.

In a comment on the post, he simply wrote “3400,” seemingly confirming the new record for travel distance.

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Advanced jets fail

The biggest surprise was what failed to stop it. Reports indicate that Russia deployed its prized Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to intercept the incoming threat.

Reports claim the stealth fighters only brought down a single Ukrainian drone. The rest slipped through—a massive humiliation for the Kremlin, which frequently boasts that these aircraft are among its most advanced military technologies.

This performance is embarrassing. The Su-57 is specifically designed for top-tier air defense missions.

While these claims have not been independently verified, they highlight ongoing questions about the aircraft. Russia recently acknowledged that the limited-production jet will remain in testing for years as engineers try to integrate new weapons.

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This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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