Putin might attack NATO island to test the alliance, chief of armed forces warns

The Baltic Sea contains thousands of islands, but one of them is very strategically important.

Tensions in northern Europe are rising as military planners assess new risks in the Baltic region, and Swedish officials are now openly discussing scenarios that could challenge NATO’s unity.

In an interview with The Times, Sweden’s armed forces chief Michael Claessonhas pointed to the possibility of a limited Russian move designed to probe the alliance’s response.

A calculated move

In the interview, Claesson warnedthat Russia could attempt a small-scale naval operation in the Baltic Sea at short notice. The aim, he suggested, would be to test NATO cohesion rather than launch a full conflict.

He said the alliance must remain alert and strengthen its presence in key northern and Baltic areas to discourage such actions.

The warning comes amid concerns that political divisions within NATO could be exposed during a crisis.

Many possible targets

A Swedish military report published in September highlighted Gotland as a potential target, noting it could be taken quickly through sea or air landings.

The same month, Polish and Swedish forces simulated a defence of Gotland, Reuters reported at the time.

However, Claesson emphasized that Moscow has broader options. “Russia has significantly more options. This does not have to be a particularly large-scale operation, but rather a demonstration of intent, after which one can wait to see the reaction at the political level,” he said.

The Baltic region contains thousands of islands, offering multiple potential flashpoints.

Growing concern

Swedish intelligence has warned that Russia is steadily increasing its military capacity near Sweden and could already carry out limited strikes.

Within five years, officials believe Moscow may be capable of larger operations aimed at controlling territory and securing dominance at sea and in the air.

Claesson also cautioned that an end to the war in Ukraine would not necessarily bring stability, as Russia could redirect forces westward.

Sweden is strengthening its defenses, including new submarines expected later this decade, while continuing financial support for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Sources: The Times, Swedish Armed Forces, Swedish intelligence reports, Reuters