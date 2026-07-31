Nonprofits sue Trump administration over controversial grant restrictions

Five organizations sue USDA over Trump’s grant policy

Legal opposition to the Trump administration’s funding policies widened on Thursday after a coalition of nonprofit organizations challenged new federal grant requirements they argue force recipients to adopt the administration’s political positions on several contentious social issues.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Seattle, seeks to block new conditions attached to grants issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), claiming the rules violate constitutional free speech protections.

According to Reuters, five nonprofit organizations are behind the legal challenge: Agroecology Commons, Oregon Farm Corps, Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance, Third Sector New England and Washington Farmland Trust.

According to the complaint, the organizations object to grant terms introduced through a memorandum signed by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on December 31.

Court filings argue that the updated requirements extend beyond traditional grant oversight by compelling recipients to align with the administration’s positions on issues including race, diversity, gender identity and immigration.

“The new terms and conditions include several provisions that impose vague and unprecedented substantive requirements on USDA grantees by mandating that grantees follow the Trump Administration’s position on issues of social policy, including on issues of race and diversity, gender identity, and immigration,” the lawsuit states.

Broader effort to reshape federal funding

Rollins has previously said the administration was acting to eliminate what she described as “radical left ideology.”

The Agriculture Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the filing.

According to information published by the agency, the USDA distributed more than $145 billion through 287 different programs during fiscal year 2025.

Funding policies face growing legal scrutiny

The case adds to a growing list of legal disputes surrounding President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the conditions attached to federal funding.

Since returning to office, the administration has moved to restrict grants and other federal support connected to diversity initiatives, transgender policies, climate-related programs and organizations involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Trump has repeatedly argued that diversity, equity and inclusion programs undermine merit-based systems and discriminate against white people and men.

Civil rights organizations have rejected that argument, maintaining that such initiatives are designed to reduce longstanding barriers affecting women, ethnic minorities and members of the LGBT community.

The administration’s broader immigration crackdown has also drawn sustained criticism from human rights organizations, which argue many of the policies disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.