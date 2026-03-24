NATO forced into urgent air response as Putin unleashes new wave of attacks

NATO has increasingly found itself walking a delicate line between deterrence and direct involvement

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The alliance’s role has expanded steadily, even as it insists it is not a party to the conflict.

Escalation fears

According to the Daily Mirror, Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight assault involving missiles and drones across multiple regions of Ukraine.

The attacks left several people dead and many more injured, with residential areas among the sites hit. Cities including Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and Kharkiv were affected, with damage reported to homes, infrastructure and transport.

Ukraine’s air defences reportedly intercepted a significant number of incoming threats, but dozens still reached their targets.

NATO response

The scale of the strikes prompted NATO members to react quickly. Polish authorities confirmed that fighter jets and air defence systems were placed on the highest level of readiness.

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“Due to the activity of long-range Russian air forces conducting strikes on Ukrainian territory, Polish and allied air forces have begun operating in our airspace,” Warsaw’s operational command said.

Romania also deployed F-16 jets after drones approached areas near its border with Ukraine, highlighting how close the conflict has come to NATO territory.

Growing tensions

The latest escalation followed a Ukrainian strike on Russia’s Primorsk port, a key energy export hub, which remains damaged after the attack.

In response, Moscow intensified its bombardment campaign while also issuing political warnings to Western allies supporting Kyiv.

The exchange underscores how the war continues to expand beyond direct frontlines, drawing in wider geopolitical risks.

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UK warning issued

Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, directly criticised Britain’s role in supplying Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

“The British, without whose participation the use of Storm Shadow missiles is simply impossible, decided to remind everyone of both Ukraine and themselves,” he said.

He added: “Against the backdrop of American-Israeli attacks against Iran, London also felt it necessary to ‘flex its muscles,’ clearly demonstrating the lethality of its systems.

“For Great Britain, with its great-power ambitions, it is crucial to assert itself as a leader in anti-Russian efforts, capable of independently influencing the situation […].

“However, any action has consequences. And for everyone involved in the tragedy in Bryansk, the consequences will be dire.”

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The comments signal rising diplomatic strain, as Western military support for Ukraine continues to draw sharp reactions from Moscow.

Sources: Daily Mirror, AP, Reuters