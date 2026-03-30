North Korean soldiers beg not to be sent home — told to kill themselves rather than surrender

Some of the foreign fighters captured are facing a different kind of fear; not of the battlefield, but of what awaits them at home.

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Reports suggest that for certain soldiers, being returned could mean punishment rather than rescue.

Pleas from prisoners

According to Daily Star, two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting alongside Russian forces have begged Ukrainian authorities not to send them back.

They fear that being included in a prisoner exchange with Russia would ultimately lead to their return to North Korea.

The soldiers reportedly believe such a return could expose them to severe punishment under Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Fear of return

Experts say North Korean troops are often trained to avoid capture at all costs, with some even instructed to take their own lives rather than surrender.

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Those who are captured and later repatriated may face imprisonment or worse.

Investigations cited by Reuters and The Guardian have previously documented cases of returning citizens being subjected to detention, abuse and harsh conditions.

Instead of being returned, the two prisoners may now be given an alternative.

According to reports, Ukraine and its allies have agreed to allow them to seek asylum in South Korea.

The arrangement was reportedly discussed between officials from Kyiv and Seoul.

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Foreign fighters

South Korean estimates suggest that around 15,000 North Korean troops may have been deployed to support Russia.

In return, Pyongyang is believed to be receiving economic aid, food supplies and technical assistance.

Western officials have also estimated that more than 1,000 North Korean soldiers were killed within a few months, with thousands more wounded.

Some captured troops have reportedly said they were unaware they would be sent into active combat.

According to experts, certain recruits believed they were being sent abroad for work rather than war.

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Sources: Reuters, The Guardian, BBC