One wrong word about Putin will cost you — 400 cases filed

Even minor remarks are increasingly being brought before the courts.

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Power in Russia has been closely tied to Vladimir Putin’s image as an unchallenged strongman.

Maintaining that perception is seen as crucial to stability, both politically and socially.

That is why even minor criticism can quickly become a serious offense.

Rising cases

Russian courts, including those in occupied Crimea, have handled at least 391 cases linked to online “disrespect” toward President Vladimir Putin since 2019, according to independent outlet Verstka.

The cases involved at least 379 individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including students, workers and small social media users.

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Many of those targeted had only limited online reach.

Minor remarks punished

Verstka reported several examples of people fined over seemingly small incidents.

In one case, a student in occupied Crimea was fined about $616 after a conversation clip was shared with authorities.

Another involved a small Telegram channel operator with just 15 subscribers, who was fined about $369 for posts containing offensive language about Putin.

Everyday people affected

Others penalized included a school cleaner in Stavropol, fined after a colleague reported her messages, and a woman fined for sharing an edited video mocking the Russian leader.

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According to the report, courts rarely dismiss such cases.

Only a small number were dropped, while most resulted in fines or other penalties.

Fines and arrests

Penalties vary, with fines ranging from roughly $62 to more than $3,000.

Verstka noted that even calling Putin a “thief” or a “killer” has led to punishment.

In some cases, individuals have also been sentenced to short-term detention, particularly for public acts such as graffiti.

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Sources: Verstka, United24Media